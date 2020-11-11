Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Member for Hunter, Joel Fitzgibbon, after he announced he has quit the shadow cabinet to focus more on his own electorate. The move comes after his conflicting thoughts on the party’s climate change and energy policies.
Joel Fitzgibbon on why he resigned from the shadow cabinet
Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Member for Hunter, Joel Fitzgibbon, after he announced he has quit the shadow cabinet to focus more on his own electorate. The move comes after his conflicting thoughts on the party’s climate change and energy policies.
