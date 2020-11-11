Joel Quits!

Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon has quit the Shadow Cabinet amid an ongoing disagreement about how the party should approach climate change and energy policies.

Mr Fitzgibbon is the shadow minister for agriculture and resources, and the Member for Hunter in the New South Wales Hunter Valley.

He supports the Opposition’s target for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but is worried that being too ambitious in the short term will damage Labor’s electoral chances.

Marcus Paul caught up with Joel while filling in for John Laws.