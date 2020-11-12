Research trial for a Type 1 Diabetes gives new hope for a cure

Type 1 diabetics have a been given a glimmer of hope with a new human clinical trial about to take place at St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research (SVI) in Melbourne. The drug “Baricitinib”, which is currently used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, is being trialled to stop the immune system from destroying the insulin-producing cells of people diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Brent chats with Director of SVI Professor Tom Kay to explain the trial in detail.

