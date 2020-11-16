Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani -Be fire safe and listen to these recalls!

Brent chats with our regular tech guru Geoff Quattromani about how Apple had their last major event for the year and announced new internal components to their computers and new MacBooks. The latest gaming consoles have gone on sale, if you haven’t bought or pre-ordered by now, it might miss Christmas, unless you’re happy to spend extra through eBay! If you’re more into retro gaming, Geoff has also been testing the latest Arcade machine with Pac-man and Galaga! If you own a Google smart speaker and you’re a Telstra mobile customer, you can now combine the two with the ability to make and receive calls on all devices. and last but not least, be fire safe and listen to these recalls. Ring doorbells and Kogan powerbanks

