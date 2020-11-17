HUNTER STORM UPDATES – 17/11/2020

The SES and power contractors have been working through the night to clean up after the powerful storms resulted in widespread damage across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie overnight.

At one point the wind gusts got up to over 140km/h, which was enough to cause structural damage.

The Hunter branch of the SES says it received over 220 calls for help overnight.

One of those calls was to a Stockton nursing home where the roof was lifted by the strong winds.

If you notice damage this morning and require assistance, call the SES 132 500.

POWER OUTAGES

There’s still plenty of homes and businesses across the region without power today.

The power outages in Toronto, Charlestown, Merewether, Newcastle, New Lambton, Sandgate, Mayfield, Birmingham Gardens, Shortland, Wallsend and Broadmeadow are expected to be restored around 6:30pm

Meanwhile, power has already been restored to Fern Bay, Stockton, Fullerton Cove, Heatherbrae, Raymond Terrace, Maryland, Kahibah, Adamstown Heights, Cardiff, Hamilton, Cooks Hill and Bar Beach.

TRAFFIC

Several roads were closed overnight due to fallen trees and debris, however many have reopened.

There is still some delays for Westbound traffic on Maitland Road at Sandgate and Hexham after crews worked to remove fallen trees.

Meantime, the power outages have also caused several traffic lights to be blacked out including those at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Brunker Road at Adamstown Heights, as well as Stewart Avenue at Hamilton South.

Images: Ausgrid, Live Traffic