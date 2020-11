NSW One Nation Leader, Mark Latham chats with Brent about the budget, the NSW Electricity Bill, new drug testing laws plus drug trials that have been passed in the upper house. Mark also answers Brent’s questions on the situation in China and the inquiry into Afghan war crimes.

