Dr Ross Walker joins Brent to discuss the new COVID Vaccine and long lasting immunity, the saliva test and the future of medicine such as “Nano technology/ Micropatch”. The good doctor also looks at the latest medical news regarding the risks of Type 2 Diabetes, eggs plus new therapies and the links between Cynical Hostility & heart disease.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Click Below to Visit Dr Ross Walker Website:

https://sydneyhearthealth.com/doctors/dr-ross-walker/