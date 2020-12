Vitamin C Megadose treats Covid Patient

Austin Health Intensive Care Research Director Professor Rinaldo Bellomo chats with Brent about a decision to treat a COVID-19 patient with a “megadose” of Vitamin C and what the outcome has been.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Rinaldo Bellomo AO,

MBBS (Hons), MD, PhD, FRACP, FCICM, Professor of Intensive Care, The University of Melbourne, Professor of Medicine, Monash University, Honorary Professor of Critical Care Medicine, University of New South Wales, Honorary Fellow, Howard Florey Institute of Physiology, NHMRC Practitioner Fellow and Co-director ANZ Intensive Care Research Centre, Editor-in-Chief, Critical Care & Resuscitation, Director of Intensive Care Research, Austin Hospital ,Director of Data Analytics Research and Evaluation (DARE) Centre, Co-director of Centre for Integrated Critical Care, Melbourne University, Senior Research Advisor, Royal Melbourne Hospital, Staff Specialist in Intensive Care Austin Hospital & Royal Melbourne Hospital & Warringal Private Hospital