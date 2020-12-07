Cardiff Stabbing Under Investigation

A crime scene has been established at a Cardiff service station following an alleged stabbing overnight.
It’s understood a group of men were involved in a fight at the Lowry Street business around 7:10pm however they left the scene before police arrived.
Officers found a 23-year-old man with stab wounds to the face and back at a nearby home.
He’s been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Police believe the men are known to each other.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
