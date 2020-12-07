Brent is joined by our tech guru Geoff Quattromani who gives us all the latest info such as Warner Bros releasing all 2021 films to streaming at the same time as the cinema release, new data from ScamWatch shows too many of us are falling for scams when online shopping, and the highest category is a real surprise. If you do prefer to shop in stores, Google is bringing Street View to shopping centres, allowing you to virtually walk the entire building before you even arrive. The digital picture frame is back, in a new size but without many features. The Meural is a good option but there are others to consider. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we’d all be mad to spend more than $1000 on a smartphone anymore. Samsung has also just announced a new 5G smartphone for $599 that would meet the needs of 99.9999% of the population.

