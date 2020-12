Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Hunter Valley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Golden Highway, near Edderton Road north-west of Jerry’s Plains at about 11am, after a truck left the road and crashed into an embankment.

The 56-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

A crime scene has now been established and police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Image: NSW Police