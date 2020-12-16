Man Charged Over Death of Baby Girl in Newcastle

Police have now charged a man, over the death of a 3-month-old infant in Newcastle earlier this year.

On August 4, emergency services were called to a unit on Fowler Street in Hamilton South where they found the baby girl unresponsive.

She was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where she was declared dead.

Following extensive investigations, officers arrested a 24-year-old man at a property in Maitland this morning.

He’s been charged with murder and sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.

He’s been refused bail to face court tomorrow.

