Man Dies in Muswellbrook Crash

A man has died in a crash at Muswellbrook overnight.

It’s understood two cars collided on Thomas Mitchell Drive around 6:30pm.

The 28-year-old driver and sole occupant of a Hyundai Getz died at the scene.

The 20-year-old woman behind the wheel of the other car has been airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a serious condition.

A 10-year-old girl who was in the back seat was also flown to hospital while a 7-week-old boy was hospitalised as a precaution.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are underway.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force