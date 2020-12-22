Dutchmans Beach Sexual Assault Under Investigation

Police are appealing for information about an alleged sexual assault at Nelson Bay close to two years ago.

It’s understood an 11-year-old girl was at Dutchmans Beach Reserve on the 27th of January 2019 sometime between 11am and the late afternoon when she was approached by an unknown man.

He allegedly took her to nearby bushes where she was sexually assaulted.

The man’s described as being in his 60s or 70s, with an olive complexion, grey hair below his ears, a moustache and was wearing a black t-shirt at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage, video recordings or photographs from the area at that time to come forward as well.