CCTV Released in Search for Missing Muswellbrook Man

Police are re-appealing for information about a man missing from the Upper Hunter.

25-year-old Vainenooroa Tuaratini was last seen on Bridge Street at Muswellbrook around 3am on the 9th of December.

He’s described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, around 175cm tall with a solid build and short black hair.

Newly uncovered CCTV footage shows he got off a train at Redfern at 5:45am on the same day.

Mr Tuaratini is also known to frequent Sydney areas such as Belmore and Lakemba.

Anyone with information should call 000, Muswellbrook Police Station on 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.