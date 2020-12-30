Corlette Robbery Under Investigation

Police are appealing for information about an alleged robbery at Corlette earlier this month.

A man reportedly entered a shop on Sandy Point Road around 10am on the 10th of December where it’s believed he demanded cash from a female employee before fleeing towards Bagnalls Beach.

Detectives are now hoping to speak to a man about the incident.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 30s, with a thin build and dark blonde hair cut into a mohawk.

The man was seen wearing a black jumper, black shoes, a black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.