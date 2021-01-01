Two Police Officers Injured in Head-On Collision in Newcastle

An investigation is underway, after two police officers were injured in a head-on crash at Adamstown this morning.

Emergency services were called to Brunker Road near South Street at about 1:30am, after a marked police vehicle collided with a Volvo.

Two female constables suffered bruising and arm injuries.

They were taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment, however they’ve since been released.

The driver of the other vehicle — a 56-year-old woman — was trapped in her car for some time before she was released and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Inquiries are continuing.

Image: NSW Police