Brent Bultitude

2021 in the USA has begun in chaos – Keith Suter fills us in

2020 Christmas and New year in the rear view mirror, A quiet start to 2021 was hoped BUT the supporters of Donald Trump created a huge situation and Keith describes Donald Trumps current situation and what happens before the 20th January handover to Joe Biden.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X