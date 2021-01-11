2021 in the USA has begun in chaos – Keith Suter fills us in

2020 Christmas and New year in the rear view mirror, A quiet start to 2021 was hoped BUT the supporters of Donald Trump created a huge situation and Keith describes Donald Trumps current situation and what happens before the 20th January handover to Joe Biden.
Listen to the podcast here.
http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.