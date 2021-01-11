Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani and Virtual CES 2021

– Foldable and rollable screens could be the ticket to new innovations in 2021 as our smartphones look a little dated.
– CES kicks off this week but we’ve already seen a number of brands make announcements
• The TV buzz word of 2021 will be MiniLED, Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG and Hisense are all bringing new televisions with this technology, so what is it?
• Televisions are coming to Australia in sizes up to 110 inches, but Samsung has caught my eye with a new innovation in the remote control
• As Apple put a fitness service in our smartphones in 2020, Samsung is launching a fitness platform across all their products including their new 2021 lineup of televisions
• The smart home continues to evolve with Kohler changing our kitchen and bathroom experiences.
• LG is also automating the kitchen from the fridge to the oven so we can talk to our appliances. Info
• The monitors on our desks could double up as an entertainment device with apps and smart TV functions coming on board. Info
– The Rubik’s Cube has been a famous toy for years. It’s now a connected product with an app that can guide you through every move. I’ve been testing one but still find them very difficult!
