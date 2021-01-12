Defeat Diabetes – a radical plan to help you – Dr Peter Brukner

A diet that can assist in turning around your type 2 diabetes, a new diet and an app assists with 13 steps to coach, support you and contains lot of tips and tricks to help.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Podcast-of-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Peter-Brukner-defeat-diabetes-12012021.mp3

Visit the web site here to get more information and links to the apps

https://www.defeatdiabetes.com.au/