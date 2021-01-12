A diet that can assist in turning around your type 2 diabetes, a new diet and an app assists with 13 steps to coach, support you and contains lot of tips and tricks to help.
Listen to the podcast here.
Visit the web site here to get more information and links to the apps
https://www.defeatdiabetes.com.au/
Brent Bultitude
Defeat Diabetes – a radical plan to help you – Dr Peter Brukner
A diet that can assist in turning around your type 2 diabetes, a new diet and an app assists with 13 steps to coach, support you and contains lot of tips and tricks to help.
Previous ArticleTech Talk with Geoff Quattromani and Virtual CES 2021