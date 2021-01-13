Retail sales and covid changing the face of retail shopping – Prof Gary Mortimor

Brent finds out from retail expert Professor Gary Mortimer about how covid 19 has affected sales and shopping experiences since covid 19. what the future holds for shoppers online and in brick and mortar stores.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Podcast-of-Brent-Bultitude-and-Professor-Gary-Mortimer-13012021.mp3



Who is Professor Dr Gary Mortimer

Dr Gary Mortimer is an active researcher in the areas of food retailing, retail operations and shopping behaviour, particularly consumer behaviour in food retailing and shopping. He has published and presented papers in this area.

Prior to joining QUT, Dr Mortimer spent over 20 years working with some of Australia’s largest general merchandise and food retailers. Dr Mortimer was appointed to the Advisory Board of the Institute of Food Products Marketing, Philadelphia (US) in 2012 and sits on the council of the Australian Marketing Institute. Considered a retail expert, he is a regular commentator across newspapers, current affairs, television and radio.

