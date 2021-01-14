Political watch and news with Mark Latham 14th Jan 2021

Mark Latham is back for 2021 discussing the news that’s important for the people of New South Wales and Australia.

This week as we start 2021, Covid19 vaccines confidence and protection rates, Travellers returning from overseas needs practical solution to prevent outbreaks, cricket and racism, coon cheese name change and now a island “coon island” in Lake Macquarie has had calls to change its names and the international topic of Donald Trumps impeachment.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Podcast-of-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-14012021.mp3



