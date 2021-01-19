Tech Talk with Tech guides Stephen Fenech

Richard and Shanna learn about some new tech released from the CES(consumers electronics show) 2021 the virtual show with all new tech and products coming soon to your retailers! also your love life may improve thanks to algorithms on dating websites and a little bit about twitter and free speech.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-with-Stephen-Fenech-19012021.mp3



Who is Stephen Fenech

Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

https://www.techguide.com.au/