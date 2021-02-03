Brent Bultitude

Effie Zahos explains the bond buying program in layman’s terms

Brent catches up with finance expert Effie Zahos to explain the RBA interest rates hold, the bond buying program being extended by $100 billion and her thoughts on what will happen post job keeper.

Click below to listen to the podcast

 

Follow Effie Zahos: 
Twitter :@effiezahos
 
Effie is one of Australia’s leading personal finance commentators and is now part of the lineup of esteemed financial spokespeople at Canstar.com.au, commenting on a wide range of finance topics that matter to Australians. She is known for her no-nonsense approach and has a knack for making money matters simple.
Previous Article
X
X