Tech Talk: From vacuums to kettles, our homes are getting even smarter!

What if your phone could simply recharge just by walking into a room? Wireless charging is about to mean something very different. A 5G smartphone is no longer reserved for the $1000+ market, RealMe has just announced a $499 model and I’m making the switch. A robot vacuum doesn’t need to cost a fortune anymore either with Ecovacs announcing the U2, a $399 cleaner for your home. It’s a beautiful day! Excellent news for drivers in NSW as a world first exercise is underway to bring GPS into our tunnels. Navigation will accurately continue and first responders will have an easier path ahead. Australian’s can now purchase a smart kettle that will boil by voice or a phone app but can also do temperature preservation.

