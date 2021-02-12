Valentine’s day is almost here, so let’s try and get the romance back into your relationship

Relationship expert, Melissa Ferrari chats with Brent to give our listeners some advice on how to spice up their relationships leading up to Valentines day.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Melissa Ferrari

A Clinical Member of the Australian College of Relationship Counsellors and PACFA College of Psychotherapy, Melissa is also one of the few therapists in the country to have received training from the world’s most renowned pioneer in couples counselling, Dr Stan Tatkin, founder of the PACT Training Institute. Melissa has used the innovative Psychological Approach to Couple Therapy for over 6 years in her practice now. She has been asked to be a PACT Ambassador by Dr. Stan Tatkin here in Australia for the PACT Institute in 2020 as a leader in the field to continue to write about the PACT approach and present PACT at mental health workshops and trainings. Melissa also in 2021 was invited to be a PACT Level One Coach assisting with online PACT Trainings. Melissa also facilitates supervision groups with other couple therapists across Australia to receive the most optimal couple therapy guidance available, including internationally.