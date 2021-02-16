Kyrgios supporters dubbed “Nickheads” after their disrespectful display at the Australian Open

After attending the Australian Open with his wife, journalist Alan Attwood has named Nick Kyrgios supporters “Nickheads” after their disrespectful display during the match against 3rd seed and US Open champ Dominic Thiem. Brent catches up with Alan to discuss what actually happened in the stands.

Alan Attwood, author and journalist, is a Walkley-award winner and former New York correspondent for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald. He has been editor of The Big Issue magazine since 2006.