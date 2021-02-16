Tech Talk: We can all be Guitar Heroes with a simple app

We look forward to catching up with our favourite tech guru Geoff Quattromani each and every week. This week Brent and Geoff discuss the following:

If you’re lumped with NBN Sky Muster where you live, or you’re just not getting strong speeds, Elon Musk has an answer and it will mean you can live anywhere in the world and have a decent internet connection. Info

The next big thing from Apple could be a Virtual Reality (VR) headset. Renders are starting to surface online and we’ll be curious to see if it lands this year. Info

We might see two big changes come to smartphones this year. A thermometer to meet the needs of the new COVID world, and a small screen on the back of phones.

If you’ve always wanted to learn guitar but a tutor was too expensive, Gibson has a new app that uses Augmented Reality to help coach you through the learning process. Info

