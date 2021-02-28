The Show is back in 2021. The Newcastle Showground will come alive from March 5-7.

Historically The Show comprises of a centre ring show with livestock parades, show jumping and other various attractions such as fireworks; an agriculture pavilion with displays and judging of livestock and produce; commercial stands and exhibits; an exhibition centre hosting many exhibits; show bag and sideshow alley with carnival rides, games and shopping.

Rich in history, but new in approach, The Show offers something for everyone

You won’t find a show like this on Netflix!

