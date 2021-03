Angus Taylor is an Australian politician who is the Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction spoke to Richard and Shanna on the breakfast show about his visit to the area on energy, gas, nuclear, carbon catching, and the recent rape allegations in Canberra.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-Show-with-Federal-Minister-Angus-Taylor-01032021.mp3

Image source

https://www.goulburnpost.com.au/