Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles Chats to Richard and Shanna on Energy, Aged Care and More

Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles is visiting the Hunter today the 4th of March, Richard and Shanna asked him about the Kurri Kurri gas powered power generation, local manufacturing, aged care and the current allegations leveled at Attorney General Christian Porter.

Who is Richard Marles

Richard Donald Marles (born 13 July 1967) is an Australian politician who has been deputy leader of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) and Deputy Leader of the Opposition since May 2019.