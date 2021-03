NSW One Nation leader, Mark Latham joins the afternoon show. Today’s topics covering such topics as the Christian Porter allegations and the toxic culture that surrounds Canberra.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Click Below To Visit Mark Latham’s Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eautho