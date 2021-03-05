Richard and Shanna talk to Luke Connors from Charity Talk2mebro.

Luke is a motivated to help those who need need mental support and what the background behind the talk2mebro charity and the motivation behind it.
Who is Luke Connors.
Luke is the co-founder of Spartan Projects and heads the Newcastle sector Talk2MeBro – a great initiative in encouraging people to talk about their mental health, in an aim to have suicide a thing of the past. Luke balances a very busy lifestyle, all whilst ensuring he gives himself The Health Advantage, in his personal and professional life.