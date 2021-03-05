Richard and Shanna talk to Luke Connors from Charity Talk2mebro.

Luke is a motivated to help those who need need mental support and what the background behind the talk2mebro charity and the motivation behind it.

Visit the facebook page here.

https://www.facebook.com/Talk2MeBro

Visit instagram here.

https://www.instagram.com/talk2mebro_au/

Visit the website here.

www.talk2mebro.org.au

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfas-Show-and-Luke-Conners-from-talk2mebro-05032021.mp3

Who is Luke Connors.

Luke is the co-founder of Spartan Projects and heads the Newcastle sector Talk2MeBro – a great initiative in encouraging people to talk about their mental health, in an aim to have suicide a thing of the past. Luke balances a very busy lifestyle, all whilst ensuring he gives himself The Health Advantage, in his personal and professional life.