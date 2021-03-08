Tech Talk: Vaccines on the dark web… STAY AWAY!

Brent and our tech guru Geoff Quattromani talk the latest technologies such as:

Kaspersky has released a report showing COVID19 vaccines being sold on the dark web. This isn’t a case of buyer beware, it’s simply a “don’t even think about it”. Info

A new coffee machine from DeLonghi is making adjustments using bean detection technology and with an app for remote control. Info

Geoff went to an in person event with Samsung and looked at their entire range of 2021 televisions and audio equipment. Looks like 75inch might be the new norm! Info

eScooters are still banned in Australia as the state government won’t even engage in a trial, yet they’re still widely sold in retailers. Info

We’re entering an age where digital property can now be sold. Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, is selling his first tweet with bids reaching over 2 million dollars. Info

