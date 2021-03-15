Bushfire risks means fuel loading management need improvement

Brent catches up with Griffith University Professor Brendan Mackey, who said the drying, heating climate under global warming made hazard reduction burning increasingly less effective. Black summer fires claimed 33 lives, destroyed 3000 homes and left thousands homeless. He said hazard reduction burns within one kilometre of houses and towns must be carried out every few years to slow the path of fires and reduce their potential to claim lives and property.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Professor Brendan Mackey is Director of the Griffith Climate Action Beacon, Griffith Climate Change Response Program, and the National Climate Change Adaptation Research Facility at Griffith University. He has a PhD in ecology from The Australian National University.