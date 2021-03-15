Brent Bultitude

Tech Talk: Even our toothbrushes are getting smart, if you can afford it!

Our tech guru Geoff Quattromani joins Brent to bring us up to date with the latest technologies. This weeks topics:

– Sonos have announced a new speaker, this time creating something ultra-portable while still packing a strong list of features. Info

– It’s been extremely popular in the US and now it is coming to Australia, Peloton is bringing their connected fitness equipment down under with a local launch very soon. Info

– For those currently sharing a Netflix account across multiple households, there are currently plans to stop this from happening, it might be time to get your own. Info

– Oral-B has released their smartest toothbrush ever, a bluetooth connected, AI powered brush to give you a magical clean, if you can afford it. Info

– Parents looking to provide a fitness tracker or wearable to their kids might find the answer with the Ace 3 from Fitbit for under $100. Info

