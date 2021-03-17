Lawsie Update

It has been a few days now, and understandably people are asking where John is.
The King of radio, has been admitted to hospital in Sydney with an infection and will undergo a procedure today.
He is currently receiving the best possible medical treatment for a minor but manageable illness, which means he won’t be doing his program for the rest of this week.
Although his wishes are to be back on air next Monday, he has been advised by his doctor that it’s best he takes next week off to recover.
The 85-year-old’s latest health scare was announced by Marcus Paul this morning who is currently keeping the chair warm at The Fortress.