HIT THE ROAD

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is excited to be launching the inaugural Knights
Rescue Rally, a brand new four day fun filled car rally which will be taking place from 5-8 May to
coincide with the Knights v Canberra Raiders NRL game in Wagga Wagga on 8 May.
“If you support the Knights and want to help your local Rescue Helicopter, then this is the event for
you, and the fact that participants will venture through many rural communities that could really use
the support is an added bonus,” CEO of WRHS Richard Jones said.
The four day event will see participants drive from Newcastle to Wagga Wagga visiting beautiful
country towns like Mudgee, Bathurst, Sofala, Carcoar, Parkes and West Wyalong. Many of these
towns are home to gold, copper and coal mining operations that are a big part of the local economy
and community, just like here in the Hunter.
Participants will get to stop into wineries, quaint country cafes and pubs and get their best Elvis suit
ready for a night out in the Elvis capital of Australia, Parkes. The adventure culminates in Wagga for
the NRL clash between the mighty Newcastle Knights and the Canberra Raiders. Participants will
enjoy many activities including a pre match dinner with ex-players and coaching staff, and will get to
watch the game with some special country hospitality.
Cars of all shapes and sizes are welcome whether it’s your family wagon, a luxury car, 4WD or a
people mover as long its registered in NSW.
“We encourage Knights supporters and those looking for a fantastic trip through regional NSW to get
a team of work mates, family or friends together and enter a car into the Knights Rescue Rally and
get behind two great local organisations,” CEO Newcastle Knights, Phil Gardiner said.
If you support the Knights and want to help the Westpac Rescue Helicopter then this is the event for
you. Get your car ready and register your crew at here or call 4952
0000.