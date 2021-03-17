HIT THE ROAD

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is excited to be launching the inaugural Knights

Rescue Rally, a brand new four day fun filled car rally which will be taking place from 5-8 May to

coincide with the Knights v Canberra Raiders NRL game in Wagga Wagga on 8 May.

“If you support the Knights and want to help your local Rescue Helicopter, then this is the event for

you, and the fact that participants will venture through many rural communities that could really use

the support is an added bonus,” CEO of WRHS Richard Jones said.

The four day event will see participants drive from Newcastle to Wagga Wagga visiting beautiful

country towns like Mudgee, Bathurst, Sofala, Carcoar, Parkes and West Wyalong. Many of these

towns are home to gold, copper and coal mining operations that are a big part of the local economy

and community, just like here in the Hunter.

Participants will get to stop into wineries, quaint country cafes and pubs and get their best Elvis suit

ready for a night out in the Elvis capital of Australia, Parkes. The adventure culminates in Wagga for

the NRL clash between the mighty Newcastle Knights and the Canberra Raiders. Participants will

enjoy many activities including a pre match dinner with ex-players and coaching staff, and will get to

watch the game with some special country hospitality.

Cars of all shapes and sizes are welcome whether it’s your family wagon, a luxury car, 4WD or a

people mover as long its registered in NSW.

“We encourage Knights supporters and those looking for a fantastic trip through regional NSW to get

a team of work mates, family or friends together and enter a car into the Knights Rescue Rally and

get behind two great local organisations,” CEO Newcastle Knights, Phil Gardiner said.

If you support the Knights and want to help the Westpac Rescue Helicopter then this is the event for

you. Get your car ready and register your crew at here or call 4952

0000.