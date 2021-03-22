Torrential rain threatens thousands of homes as Warragamba Dam overflows

Brent chats with Professor Jamie Pittock to discuss the growing fears of homes being completely destroyed due to the Warragamba Dam spilling enough water to fill Sydney Harbour everyday.

Dr Jamie Pittock (BSc, Monash; PhD, ANU) is Associate Professor in the Fenner School of Environment and Society at The Australian National University. He is also Director of International Programs for the UNESCO Chair in Water at ANU. Jamie worked for environmental organisations in Australia and internationally from 1989-2007, including as Director of WWF’s Global Freshwater Programme from 2001-2007. His research from 2007 has focussed on better governance of the interlinked issues of water management, energy and food supply, responding to climate change and conserving biological diversity. Jamie directs research programs on irrigation in Africa, hydropower and food production in the Mekong region, and sustainable water management in the Murray-Darling Basin. He is a member of the Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists, the board of Water Stewardship Asia-Pacific, and is a scientific adviser to WWF Australia. Dr Pittock teaches courses on environment and society as well as on climate change adaptation.