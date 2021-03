Kathleen Folbigg convicted as a baby killer, BUT new research and evidence may prove her innocence after serving so many years in prison, Ray Waterson is involved in the appeals and is expecting the new research and evidence will assist with her being proved innocent and ranks the case up with Lindy Chamberlain’s miscarriage of justice.

Listen to the podcast with Richard and Shanna here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-Show-with-Professor-Ray-Watterson-25032021.mp3

You can also visit Kathleen website here.

https://justiceforkathleenfolbigg.com/