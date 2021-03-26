Extraordinary Dietitians! Dietitians Week is the time to shout loud about the benefits we bring to our communities

In honor of Dieticians Week, we thought what better excuse to chat with our favorite Dietician Simone Austin. Dietitians Week is run by APDs, and supported by Dietitians Australia. From Monday 22 – Sunday 28 March, APDs will be MAKING NOISE about the extraordinary impacts they have on the health on their communities as the go-to experts on nutrition.

Click below to listen to the podcast

Simone is an Accredited Practising Dietitian, Advanced Sports Dietitian, author, presenter and Senior Dietetic Advisor at Dietitians Australia. She is the past President of Sports Dietitians Australia and was the Hawthorn Football Club dietitian from 2008-2020.