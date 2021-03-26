“It’s shaping up to be a pretty pestilent season along the whole east coast”

In the aftermath of the devastating floods across the east coast of Australia, Brent chats with Professor David Emery of veterinary parasitology at the University of Sydney about the influx of parasites that can cause major health concerns amongst humans and animals.

Click below to listen to the podcast

David graduated from USyd Vet School in 1973, spent 18 months in mixed practice before doing a PhD on transplantation immunology on bull-heifer twins at the John Curtin School of Medical Research, ANU. He did a postdoctoral at ILRAD, Kenya, working on East Coast fever (Theileriosis) and Trypanosomiasis in cattle and goats from 1978-81confriming the role of cytotoxic T-cells in Theilerial immunity. He returned to CSIRO Animal Health for 19 years working on immunity and vaccination against footrot, foot abscess and livestock nematode parasites. He spent 2 years with Animal biosecurity at DAFF, Canberra, working on import risk analyses (IRAs), before joining USyd in 2001 in Parasitology. Current research interests are livestock parasites, especially intestinal nematodes, ticks and Theileria.