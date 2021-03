Channel 9 was cyber attacked and took them into an emergency scenario, so how safe are we and who is behind it, afterpay the new way to pay in installments, and a little football

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-breakfast-show-with-techguide-Stephen-Fenech-30032021.mp3



Stephen is the Tech Guide editor and one of Australia’s most respected tech journalists. He is a regular on radio and TV talking about the latest tech news, products and trends.

