Got The Byron Blues

The Byron Bay Blues Festival has been cancelled for the second year running following a local case of COVID-19 was discovered.

The world famous event was to run from tomorrow across the long weekend, and expecting up to 15,000 people to attend.

The new case, a man in his 20s, attended the Byron Beach Hotel, from Brisbane on March 26 with three friends, who have since tested negative for COVID-19.

The cancellation comes as masks were made mandatory in NSW’s north along with a raft of social-distancing restrictions.