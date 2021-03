Newcastle is hosting a huge boxing event with Tim Tszyu against irishman Dennis Hogan and Richard and Shanna spoke with Australias current most prolific champion boxer Tim Tszyu.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Tim-Tszyu-31032021.mp3