Double Demerits Now In Force

Hunter motorists should be on their best behaviour across the Easter long weekend — with double demerits came into force from midnight.

NSW Police are again launching a state-wide operation over the Easter long weekend, with officers targeting speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Easter Operation 2021 will run until 11:59pm on Monday, April 5.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services, David Elliott, said there is no excuse for bad behaviour on our roads over the holiday period.

“Many communities throughout the state are still dealing with the effects of devastating flooding and it is important nobody adds to the heartache,” Mr Elliott said.

Motorists should plan their trip in advance using livetraffic.com or by visiting the SES website.