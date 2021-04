Joel Fitzgibbon is fired up about the lack of the political support of mining in the Hunter and support for coal mining workers and community’s.

Listen to what he had to say by clicking the link to the podcast.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-with-Joel-Fitzgibbon-07042021.mp3