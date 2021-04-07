Nutrition Chat with Simone Austin: What is “Intermittent Fasting” & how does it work?

Brent chats with Dietician Simone Austin regarding the facts surrounding “Intermittent Fasting”. Simone explains who this kind of diet is most beneficial to and how it all works.

Simone is an Accredited Practising Dietitian, Advanced Sports Dietitian, author, presenter and Senior Dietetic Advisor at Dietitians Australia. She is the past President of Sports Dietitians Australia and was the Hawthorn Football Club dietitian from 2008-2020.

https://www.simoneaustin.com/