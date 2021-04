In a world of less than joy right now, Brent speaks to a highly motivated and positive person Karen Murata Lau about her World Record attempt.

Listen to the podcast here

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Podcast-of-SRN-2HD-Brent-Bultitude-with-guest-Karen-Murata-Lau-06042021.mp3