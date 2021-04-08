John Quayle played against and knew Tommy Rudonikis well and tells Richard and Shanna about him

Some fabulous tales are shared by John

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-2HD-Breakfast-Show-with-John-Quayle-08042021.mp3



John Quayle is an Australian former professional rugby league footballer who played in the 1960s and 1970s, and administrator in the 1980s and 1990s. An Australia national and New South Wales state representative lock or second-row forward, he played in the NSWRFL Premiership for the Eastern Suburbs and Parramatta clubs. Following his retirement Quayle became the NSWRL’s first General Manager and later the ARL’s chief executive officer.